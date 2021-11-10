LIBERTY CITY - Callie Sparks, who has never hit lower than .368 in her Sabine High School career, will finish out her senior season for the Lady Cardinals and then take her potent bat to the next level.
Sparks locked up her college athletic and academic future on Wednesday in front of fans, coaches, family and teammates at the school library, signing a national letter-of-intent to play softball at the University of Texas-Dallas.
The Lady Cardinal standout hit .368 with 10 RBI and 28 runs scored in 2019 as a freshman. She bumped her average by 10 points (.378) as a sophomore in 2020, adding six doubles, a home run, eight RBI and 12 runs scored in a short season due to COVID 19 shutdowns.
Sabine played 23 games in 2021, and Sparks blasted her way to a .451 average with a couple of home runs, four doubles, a triple, 19 RBI and 12 runs scored. She also pitched, striking out 56 in 61.2 innings inside the circle.
UT Dallas, based in Richardson, competes in the American Southwest Conference's East Division along with LeTourneau University, East Texas Baptist University, Belhaven, Louisiana College and Ozarks.
The Comets finished 7-24 overall and 5-19 in conference play in 2021.