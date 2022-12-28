Liberty-Eylau’s Janiya Sanders earned Most Valuable Player honors, and North Lamar, Sulphur Springs and Pleasant Grove all picked up superlatives with the release of the District 15-4A All-District Volleyball Team for the 2022 season.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
Other superlative awards went to North Lamar’s Lauren Dority (Hitter of the Year), Sulphur Springs’ Laney Hurst (Libero of the Year), Pleasant Grove’s Adison Koller (Defensive Player of the Year), North Lamar’s Rosalyn Spencer (Blocker of the Year), Sulphur Springs’ Trinity Jefferson (Setter of the Year), Pleasant Grove’s Rylie Williams (Newcomer of the Year) and the Pleasant Grove coaching staff.
FIRST TEAM
Pittsburg: Elyssia Lemelle; Paris: Elizabeth Harper, Kiera Martin; Sulphur Springs: Addisyn Wall, Mali Maeker; North Lamar: Logan Dority, Zoey Figueroa; Pleasant Grove: Mackenzie Williams, Julianne Naples, Madison Carpenter, Reese Gibbs; Liberty-Eylau: Jakai Ray.
SECOND TEAM
Pittsburg: Chelsey Blalock; Paris: Reece Reavis, Asia Johnson; North Lamar: Claire Emeyabbi, Libby Jones; Pleasant Grove: Abigail Boehmke, Lauren Stewart; Liberty-Eylau: Latavia Duckett, Lakyn Johnson; Sulphur Springs: Rainey Johnson.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Pittsburg: Audrina Landin, Briana Hernandez, Chelsey Blalock, Era Osomio, Haley Danielson, Jacqueline Muniz, Jakyra Fletcher, Pamela Kellum, Sarah Burrow, Tatum Reynolds.