VAN — Scott Surratt and the Carthage Bulldogs football team had plenty of reasons to celebrate on a very wet Friday night.
Surratt got career win No. 200, and the Bulldogs won their sixth-straight district title and earned their sixth-straight unbeaten regular season.
The Bulldogs scored touchdowns on their first three offensive possessions and never looked back as Carthage defeated host Van 41-15 in a District 8-4A Division II game at Van Memorial Stadium.
Carthage (10-0 overall, 6-0 District 8-4A D-II) finished the regular season without trailing for a single solitary second.
Senior quarterback Connor Cuff didn’t have many issues if at all throwing the ball as he threw for 199 yards and three touchdowns while completing 13 of his 17 passes. Cuff, for the ninth-straight game, didn’t play a snap in the fourth quarter because of the lead the Bulldogs built up in the first three quarters.
The Bulldogs didn’t waste any in getting on the scoreboard, going 77 yards on six plays — capped by a 16-yard touchdown pass from Cuff to Jakerrian Roquemore.
After a muffed punt by Van, Carthage scored again on a LaRandion Dowden five-yard touchdown run that made it 14-0 in favor of Carthage with 4:59 left in the first.
Carthage held Van to 14 yards of total offense in the first half and went into the break leading 27-6.
Van took advantage of blocked punt on special teams as quarterback Jaxon Moffatt connected with Easton Hinch with a 10-yard touchdown with 2:51 left in the first half.
It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to get to work in the second half as on their first offensive play, Cuff hit Noah Paddie for an 84-yard touchdown pass — the longest offensive play this season for the Bulldogs.
Freshman KJ Edwards put the exclamation point on the game when Edwards took the handoff and raced 71 yards untouched to pay dirt.
Following Edwards’ touchdown run, Surratt pulled his offensive and defensive starters right before the end of the third quarter.
Paddie finished with 86 yards receiving on three catches and had a 10-yard touchdown run — the senior's first rushing score of the season. Junior Bradan Manning added three catches for 47 yards and a touchdown.
Van recorded a safety and Beau Barton scored on a two-yard touchdown with less than a minute left in the game.
Van quarterback Jaxon Moffatt completed six of his 12 passes for 59 yards, including a touchdown.
Cuff came into the game with 2,302 yards passing with 32 touchdowns and three interceptions on the season and finished the regular season with 2,501 yards, 35 touchdowns and just three interceptions following tonight’s game.
Cuff threw for 110 yards and two touchdowns while completing 11 of his 14 pass attempts despite the rain coming down the entire first half.
Carthage came into the game off a 64-28 victory at home against Center, while Van came into the game off their bye week.
The Vandals will wrap up their regular season next Friday at Bullard.
The Bulldogs will now enjoy their bye week next week and before getting ready for the 4A D-II playoffs the following week.