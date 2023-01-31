Longview’s Kendall Mitchell and Gladewater’s Calice Henderson earned Longview News-Journal Player of the Week honors for their performances in games played Jan. 23-28.
Both awards are sponsored by Longview Orthopaedic Clinic.
Mitchell averaged 11 points per game last week in helping lead the Lobos to wins over crosstown rival Pine Tree (47-40) and Marshall (45-33).
In the win over Pine Tree, Mitchell scored 10 points to go along with three rebounds and a couple of steals. Three nights later he dropped in 12 points and added five assists, six rebounds and six steals as the Lobos improved to 22-4 overall and 6-3 in District 15-5A play.
Henderson came up huge in a pair of Lady Bear wins, scoring 25 points to go along with seven rebounds, six steals and two assists in a 59-41 win over New Diana and adding 17 points, 13 rebounds, eight steals and seven assists in a 49-30 win over White Oak.
The Lady Bears improved to 14-12 overall and 6-1 in District 15-3A play with the two victories.
In other outstanding performances around East Texas last week (nominated by coaches):
GIRLS
Jefferson's Kristen Thomas had 11 points, 19 rebounds, two assists and two steals against Waskom and added 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals against Elysian Fields.
Palestine's Ay'Lasia Fantroy scored 26 points in both games played, adding 11 rebounds, six blocks, six steals and five assists against Madisonville and seven rebounds, three steals and two blocks against Bullard.
Rains' Jasey Campbell had 22 points, nine rebounds, five assists, eight steals, five deflections and a block against Chisum and added 13 points, six rebounds, eight assists, 11 steals, seven deflections and a block against Grand Saline.
BOYS
Mount Pleasant's Kelcey Morris averaged 14.5 points in wins over Whitehouse and Hallsville as the Tigers moved to 28-0 overall and 9-0 in district play. He also averaged two rebounds and 2.5 steals in the two games.
Beckville's Ja'Kelvin Smith hit 7 of 11 shots from the floor and finished with 14 points, 10 rebounds and three steals in the Bearcats' upset win over No. 3 ranked Timpson.
Tyler High's Ashad Walker had 17 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two steals against Hallsville and scored 32 points to go along with six rebounds and a block against Pine Tree.
TABC POLLS
BOYS
Mount Pleasant remained unbeaten on the year and checks in at No. 5 in the latest Class 5A poll released by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches.
Other ranked East Texas teams include Lufkin (14) in 5A, Sulphur Springs (10), Bullard (12), Chapel Hill (17) and Center (22) in 4A, Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (8), Central Heights (18), Diboll (20), Mineola (23) and Tatum (24) in 3A and Martin’s Mill (6), Douglass (8), North Hopkins (9), Big Sandy (10) and Timpson (11) in 2A.
Top-ranked teams for the week are Lake Highlands in 6A, Dallas Kimball in 5A, Dallas Carter in 4A, Dallas Madison in 3A,Lipan in 2A and Graford in Class A.
Brook Hill (No. 7 in 4A), T.K. Gorman (No. 9 in 3A) and Trinity School of Texas (No. 8 in 2A) are East Texas teams ranked in the TAPPS division.
GIRLS
Mount Pleasant’s girls took a 30-0 record and a No. 6 ranking (5A) into Tuesday’s action.
Other ranked ET squads are North Lamar (16), Van (21) and Canton (22) in 4A, Winnsboro (11), Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill (12), Huntington (22) and Central Heights (25) in 3A and Tenaha (4), Martin’s Mill (60, Chireno (8),LaPoynor (17) and Timpson (20) in 2A.
San Antonio Clark (6A), Lubbock Monterey (5A), Glen Rose (4A), Fairfield (3A), Nocona (2A) and Huckabay (Class A) are at the top of the polls this week.
Tyler’s Grace Community School is ranked No. 6 among TAPPS 5A/SPC 3A programs.
HOOPS CENTRAL
Mount Pleasant is having an exceptional run in high school basketball this season, with the two 5A programs at Mount Pleasant High School and 3A Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill’s boys and girls combining for a 114-7 record heading into Tuesday’s games.
The Mount Pleasant boys (28-0) and girls (30-0) are both unbeaten, while the MPCH boys sit at 29-2 and the MPCH girls are 27-5.