TEXARKANA - The Longview High School swim team placed third overall over the weekend at the District 15-5A Swim Meet.
Longview's girls finished second behind Texas High, and the boys finished fourth behind Texas High, Whitehouse and Hallsville.
Texas High compiled 391 points for first overall, followed by Whitehouse (194), Longview (142), Hallsville (66), Mount Pleasant (64), Tyler (24) and Pine Tree (2).
The top six swimmers or relay teams from each event advance to the regional meet set for Feb. 3-4 in New Caney.
GIRLS
200 medley relay: Longview (Zimena Torres, Riley Gonzalez, Gracie Ponder, Paola Colon-Antommarci), second, 2:07.94; Mount Pleasant (Reese Ball, Ava Fite, Sophie Greco, Kate Ball) third, 2:25.42
200 freestyle: Zareth Almonte, Longview, sixth 3:09.57
50 freestyle: Gracie Ponder, Longview, first 25.86; Sophie Greco, Mount Pleasant, third 27.86
100 butterfly: Riley Gonzalez, Longview, first 1:06.68; Alexis Hallan, Hallsville, fourth 1:14.86; Aurora Egbe, Longview, sixth 1:33.07
100 freestyle: Ximena Torres, Longview, third 1:03.71
200 freestyle relay: Longview (Elle Woods, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Riley Gonzalez, Gracie Ponder), second 1:56.71; Mount Pleasant (Reese Ball, Kate Ball, Joceline Hernandez, Sophie Greco), third 2:13.19
100 backstroke: Sophie Greco, Mount Pleasant, second 1:12.28; Ximena Torres, Longview, third 1:14.49
100 breaststroke: Riley Gonzalez, Longview, second 1:20.95; Alexis Hallan, Hallsville, third 1:29.51; Ava Fite, Mount Pleasant, fourth 1:34.81; Sara McDaniel, Longview, sixth 1:40.06
400 freestyle relay: Longview (Elle Woods, Ximena Torres, Paola Colon-Antommarchi, Gracie Ponder), second 4:26.23
BOYS
200 medley relay: Hallsville (Emiliano Ayala, Cameron Upchurch, Ubaldo Ayala, Randy Sullen) third, 1:54.75; Longview (Noah Bradley, Jason Hubbard, Lono Wacasy, Ben Weindorff) third, 1:59.78; Mount Pleasant (Elijah Rider, Jack Welborn, Alessandro Greco, Camdon Johnson) fifth, 2:09.35
200 IM: Noah Bradley, Longview, fourth 2:23.79; Emiliano Ayala, Hallsville, sixth 2:31.41
50 freestyle: Cameron Upchurch, Hallsville, first 22.33
100 butterfly: Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, second 57.42; Lono Wacasey, Longview, fourth 1:03.98
200 freestyle relay: Longview (Haku Wacasey, Ben Weindorff, Jason Hubbard, Lono Wacasey), third 1:48.59; Mount Pleasant (Camdon Johnson, Alessandro Greco, Elijah Rider, Jack Welborn), fourth 1:53.29
100 backstroke: Cameron Upchurch, Hallsville, second 55.64
100 breaststroke: Ubaldo Ayala, Hallsville, fourth 1:08.07; Jason Hubbard, Longview, sixth 1:15.33
400 freestyle relay: Hallsville (Cameron Upchurch, Emiliano Ayala, Randy Sullen, Ubaldo Ayala), third 3:58.81; Longview (JaiAyrus Bowens, Andrew Dean, Noah Bradley, Lono Wacasey), fourth 4:06.71