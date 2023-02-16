Hallsville’s Cameron Upchurch advanced to the 2022 UIL state swim meet with a group of East Texas high school swimmers, but he’ll carry the torch for the Longview area when he participates in another end-of-year event this weekend.
The Bobcat competitor is now an experienced junior, and will return to The University of Texas at Austin’s Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center between Friday and Saturday for his second straight Class 5A state attempt in the 100-yard backstroke and his first 50-yard freestyle race at the meet.
“It feels pretty good,” Upchurch said of the two UIL state events that he’ll participate in this week. “I can do a lot better this year since I know the pool.”
The motivated Upchurch has been dedicated to his craft over the past year, and has leaned on a tough practice schedule that includes eight practices every week. He has continued to work with coach Jennifer “Bug” Lipp during his swim career, and his current training consists of three morning sessions on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and another five during the afternoons between Monday and Friday.
“Incredible growth this year,” Coach Bug said of how far Upchurch has come as a swimmer this season. “It really is a testament of how hard he’s worked, and how he’s become a much more all-around swimmer. It’s a really big deal for a kid to qualify for one event. I’m very proud of him.”
Everything has paid off because he dropped his time in the 100-yard backstroke from his 18th-place 55.78 finish at state last February to 54.28 at the Class 5A Region IV meet in New Caney earlier this month, and he also qualified for the state’s 50-yard freestyle race with a 21.67 time this year.
“Lots of work, practice, and dedication,” Upchurch said of what he credits all his progress to over the past 12 months. “I worked on sprints and endurance. I [also] got bigger, stronger and better than last year.”
Between Upchurch’s time in the pool and all the training that he’s received from Coach Bug, they have found the right approach to stay sharp before this week’s competition.
“We’ve been cutting back on some yards, so I can really feel the difference in the water, and get the best time possible,” Upchurch said of the strategy heading into this week’s UIL state meet. “Definitely [focusing on] the improvement that I’ve been going through. It gives me some confidence to do better.”
Upchurch wants to build on that during his next opportunity on the state’s biggest stage, and is already focusing on a goal he wants to achieve once he hits the pool in Austin again.
“I’m looking forward to getting a faster time, and being there,” said Upchurch.
He can also lean on his past state experience to better prepare for the competition level and overall atmosphere that he’ll face this week.
“I have noticed that when kids get to state for the first time, it’s a big stage [for them],” said Coach Bug. “I think the nerves are big, and there are a lot more challenges than swimming when they get there.”
“We knew going into regionals this year that we didn’t have to back him off or rest him up because we knew he was swimming really fast,” she continued. “He’s far more prepared physically, mentally and emotionally for state than he was last year. He’s been there before, and he knows that he belongs. I’m really excited for him, and I think he’s going to have a really good meet.”