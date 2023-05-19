Editor's note: This is part of a series of stories on area high school graduates.
After facing challenges from autism early in his life, Casen-Scott Cooper went on to play two sports at White Oak High School, help younger people in his community, finish his senior year in strong academic standing and set up success for the rest of his life.
“When I was younger, I was very anti-social,” Cooper said. “I hated going out in big crowds, and I hated going outside. I wanted to stay inside. I wouldn’t talk to anybody. My parents tell me I didn’t start talking 'til I was 5 or 6. I would (also) drool heavily. To this day, I don’t really like loud noises, but I’ve been able to overcome that over time.”
Cooper's family moved from Mississippi to White Oak when he was a year old.
“Mississippi, the education is not as high as other states, so my parents made a big decision to come to Texas,” he said. “We came to White Oak, and they put me straight into school. That really helped me. These letters were put in front of me, and I would have to say what these letters are and what these phrases mean.
“In middle school, I was still a little shy, and I still went to speech classes until eighth grade,” he said. “When I was going into my freshman year, they finally told me socially I’m good, and I don’t have to have those classes anymore. As I get older, I’m getting a little more out of my shell. Now, I don’t mind talking to other people. It’s kinda cool to see how much I’ve changed.”
He was able to take another step forward when he started playing sports.
“Sports really helped me a lot,” Cooper said. “With a team sport, you’re with other kids and adults. You gotta be able to talk and communicate with your teammates. My dad threw me into baseball, and I instantly fell in love with it. I think that’s what helped me grow.”
Cooper started playing tee-ball at a young age, and that gradually turned into a baseball career, but he still had to prove to himself he could do it.
“As I got older, I faced more and more obstacles,” he said. “I remember going and playing my first year of when a kid actually pitches to you, and I struggled really hard. ‘Dad, I don’t know if I can do this.’ He was like, ‘You have overcome so much already. I believe in you.’ He trusted me to put trust in myself to keep going.”
Cooper later started playing football and eventually became a three-year varsity baseball left fielder and a two-year varsity football linebacker, tight end and running back at White Oak High School.
“I started playing my freshman year,” Cooper said of his football career. “Coach (Kris) Iske had a big impact on me because he helped me stay engaged and overcome stuff too. (He) and Coach (Rodrick) McKnight are people you make bonds with and connect with instantly. It helps a lot because you feel like you got somebody behind you, and they’re giving you extra motivation.”
Cooper understood where he came from, and how much progression he made, so he made it a priority to give back to White Oak once he was given a chance. That came in the form of helping elementary and junior high students in White Oak ISD as a high school junior and senior.
“I always had a little interest in being a teacher,” he said. “There’s a IPET program. You’re basically a teacher’s aide-helper. My junior year, I had PE for first-and second-graders. Then, I had middle school. Then, I had third grade, which I fell in love with. They give me extra motivation to be a great person. This year, I have third grade again. It’s one of my favorite things about school.
“I got an award for best education and training person,” he added. “I’ve (also) had a 90 and above [grade average] ever since sophomore year. I was honorable mention for all-academic for football and same thing for baseball (as a senior). I think I left behind a great legacy for kids and upcoming generations.”
Cooper is preparing for the post-graduation stage of his life.
“I want to either be a coach, or major in communications,” he said of his future plans. “I’m actually going to Kilgore (College) for two years. Then, I want to transfer to a bigger university like (Texas) A&M, or somewhere locally.”
White Oak High School graduation is set 11 a.m. Saturday at Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Center in Longview.