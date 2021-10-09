DALLAS — Longview’s five-game win streak came to an end with Friday’s 21-16 district road loss at Highland Park’s Highlander Stadium.
The Lobos fell to 5-2 on the season and 2-1 in District 7-5A Division I play, while the Scots improve to 5-1 on the season and 2-0 in district competition.
“Proud of the team and proud of their effort,” Longview athletic director and head football coach John King said. “We made some mistakes and it cost us. You do that against good teams, and they make you pay for it.”
It was a low-scoring first half, but both teams got on the scoreboard before halftime. It started with Highland Park’s third drive, which resulted in the Scots taking an early 7-0 lead at the 8:05 mark of the second quarter. Brennan Storer found John Rutledge on a five-yard touchdown pass.
Longview moved all the way to the red zone on its first drive of the game, but Jordan Allen’s fumble at the Highland Park 10-yard line ended the opportunity. The Lobos had to wait til their fourth drive of the game to join their opponent on the scoreboard.
Later in the quarter, Allen threw an interception on his team’s third drive, but Preston Taylor fumbled his 13-yard interception return to give Longview another opportunity in Highland Park territory.
The Lobos started their next drive on the Scot 23-yard line, and eventually moved to the 16-yard line to set up Michael Fields’ 33-yard field goal. That made it a 7-3 game with 2:03 left in the first half.
The second half began with a Highland Park kickoff to Longview, but it didn’t take long for the Scots’ next score. Taylor Tatum fumbled on the first offensive play of the third quarter, and George Wright returned it 23 yards for a Highland Park 14-3 edge at the 11:51 mark of the period.
The defenses continued to shine in the quarter, and Longview’s Kaden Brooks ended the period by stepping in front of a Storer pass and returning the pick six 65 yards on the final play of the period to make it a 14-10 game.
The fourth quarter scoring was launched by an eight-yard Highland Park touchdown connection between Storer and Jackson Heis at the 8:19 mark to make it a 21-10 advantage.
Longview answered with an Allen five-yard touchdown strike to Tatum to make it a 21-16 game with 3:06 left in the game, but was unable to complete the comeback. The Lobos used their final timeout of the half on their final scoring drive, and were unsuccessful on their two-point conversion and onside kick attempts.
Allen finished 11-of-20 passing for 156 yards, while Tatum had nine carries for 29 yards to go with his single reception.
“Just proud of how we battled back into it,” said King. “I thought the defense played a great game, and they got a big pick six that gave us new life. You can’t come into a game like this and not play your best.”
Longview will return home to Lobo Stadium next Friday for a 7:30 p.m. district home game against Sherman. Highland Park, on the other hand, has a district road game at McKinney ISD Stadium against McKinney North at the same time.