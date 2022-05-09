WACO - Trinity School of Texas junior Georgia Scott placed second in a couple of events over the weekend at the Class 2A TAPPS State Track and Field Championships held at Midway High School's Panther Stadium.
Scott finished second in the 400 meters with a time of 59.99 and was the runner-up in the 800 meters at 2:22.94. Faith Academy of Marble Falls freshman Faith Murphy won both events - clocking in at 57.29 in the 400 and 2:16 in the 800.
In Class A, Kassidy McCullough of St. Mary's finished third in the shot put with a best of 30-5.50 and was eighth in the discus with a toss of 55-06.
Christian Heritage Classical School's Kayleigh Khan was seventh in the 400 meters with a 69.66 clocking.
BOYS
Evan Hodge of St. Mary's competed in four events at the state meet, finishing with a trio of silver medals and one bronze.
Hodge finished second in the 100 with a time of 11.37, second in the long jump wit ha best of 19-6.25, second in the triple jump at 40-5.50 and third in the 200 meters at 24.32.