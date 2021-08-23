The Harmony Lady Eagles are still unbeaten on the season, and a big part of the reason has been the steady play of senior middle blocker Jenci Seahorn.
Seahorn, who helped lead the Lady Eagles to seven wins this past week - including a championship at the West Rusk Tournament - has been named East Texas Volleyball Player of the Week for her efforts.
Harmony opened the week with a win over Kilgore, and Seahorn had 16 kills, seven blocks, nine aces and two digs in that match. Wins followed over Center, Big Sandy, East Texas Homeschool (twice), Union Grove, Hawkins to run Harmony's record to 14-0.
For the week, Seahorn recorded 93 kills, 23 digs and 34 blocks.
In other outstanding performances from around East Texas in matches played Aug. 16-21 (nominated by coaches):
White Oak's Lexi Baker recorded 26 kills, 27 digs, 37 receptions and 18 service points for the unbeaten (13-0) Ladynecks.
Beckville's Kinsley Rivers recorded 88 kills, 76 digs, 15 blocks and nine aces, and teammate Avery Morris had 116 kills, 85 digs, 15 aces and five blocks.
Van's Bella Thompson had 56 kills, 39 digs, 58 assists, three blocks and an ace, and Abby Clyburn finished the week with 63 digs, four assists and two aces.
Texas High's Jaycee Kennedy finished the week with 28 kills, 11 blocks and 20 service points in two games.
TOURNAMENTS
White Oak and Hawkins are slated to host tournaments this weekend.
White Oak will host the annual Shirley Atkins Tournament, with pool play set for Thursday and Friday and bracket play on Saturday. Joining the host Ladynecks in the event will be Henderson, Union Grove, Chapel Hill, Beckville, Spring Hill, Quitman, Pleasant Grove, Hallsville, Gilmer, Lufkin, Elysian Fields, Tyler Legacy, North Lamar, Pine Tree and Whitehouse.
Joining host Hawkins in the Lady Hawk Tournament will be Ore City, Christian Heritage Classical School, Trinity School of Texas, Mineola, West Rusk, Jefferson and Waskom.
Look for full first-day schedules in Thursday's Longview News-Journal.