Harmony sophomore Rendi Seahorn and Mineola senior Mylee Fischer shared Most Valuable Player honors with the release of the District 13-3A All-District Volleyball Team for the 2022 season.
Seahorn pounded down 527 kills to go along with 124 blocks, 277 digs and 62 aces. Fischer had 238 kills, 120 blocks, 467 assists, 237 digs and 30 aces.
Other superlatives went to Newcomer of the Year Alli Berry of Quitman, Co-Hitters of the Year Jocelyn Whitehead of Mineola and Rachel Dunn of Mount Vernon, Setter of the Year Lanie Trimble of Harmony, Blocker of the Year Olivia Hughes of Mineola, Libero of the Year Hannah Rhea of Mount Pleasant Chapel Hill, Defensive Utility of the Year Macy Fischer of Mineola, Server of the Year Lillie Jones of Harmony and Coach of the Year TaShara Stephens of Mineola.
Voting was conducted by the district’s coaches.
FIRST TEAM
Harmony: Gabby Hector, Addie Young; Mineola: Kloey Garcia, Shylah Kratzmeyer, Gracie Finley; Mount Vernon: Summer Rogers, Harley Henry, Kamryn Bolin; MPCH: Ella Waldon, Kiera Hawkins, Kaylee Tompkins; Quitman: Addison Marcee.
SECOND TEAM
Harmony: Trista Tittle, Isabel Morris; Mineola: Kyra Jackson, Jayla Jackson, Paris Spigner; Mount Vernon: Anna Stephens, Myracle Dunlap, Pacey Ford; MPCH: Abigail Thrapp, Cailyn Johnson, Soraya Solis; Quitman: Peyton Kruckner, Annabell Popek.
HONORABLE MENTION
Harmony: Lakyn Trimble, Lexi Aslin, McKynzie Patterson.
ACADEMIC ALL-DISTRICT
Harmony: Lanie Trimble, Lillie Jones, Lexi Aslin, Addie Young, Rendi Seahorn, Gabby Hector, Isabel Morris, Maecy Toland, Lakyn Trimble