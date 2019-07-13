■ LONGVIEW: Season tickets will go on sale at the LISD Athletic Department (201 East Hawkins Parkway) on Monday, Aug. 5 for last year’s season ticket holders. Previous ticker holders will have until Aug. 9 to accept or reject their tickets.
If you are opposed to your seating location and wish to relocate, you will have the chance to do so by purchasing the tickets you have now and exchanging them on “swap days” Aug. 13-14.
The public will have an opportunity to purchase season tickets Aug. 19-23 for $40 apiece.
Reserve seating or general admission tickets for out-of-town games will be available only during the week of the game on a first come, first served basis. Mail orders will not be accepted for out of town tickets and LISD is not allowed to mail season tickets. Tickets may be picked up at the LISD office.
Tickets are solid in the athletic office the week of game for home and away games Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (open during lunch) and on Friday until noon.
The Lobos will host Texas High in a scrimmage and have home games this season against Marshall, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Lee.
■ PINE TREE: Last year’s season ticket holders may renew their seats Aug. 5-9. Those wishing to relocate should purchase their same seats from last year and swap them at the athletic office Aug. 14-16.
Those wishing to purchase new season tickets may do so Aug. 19-30. Season tickets for five home games are $40.
The Pine Tree athletic office is open from 8 a..-4 p.m.
During the season, tickets will be sold for home or away games from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday.
The Pirates will have home games this season against Pittsburg, Hallsville, Jacksonville, Whitehouse and Lindale.
■ MARSHALL: Current season ticket holders for Marshall Maverick Football may reclaim their season tickets for the upcoming season beginning on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse.
Current holders may also reclaim their tickets on Monday, Aug. 5, and on Tuesday, Aug. 6, with Swap Day being on Wednesday, Aug. 7. After Aug. 7, all unclaimed tickets will go on sale and be made available to the general public.
The Y.A. Tittle Athletic Fieldhouse ticket office will be open from 7 a.m. through 2 p.m.
Sections C and D (chairbacks) will be $40 per seat and Section B (without backs) will be $35 per seat. Ticket prices at the gate for individual games on game night will be $10 for Sections C and D and $9 for Section B. General admission will be $8 during game weeks during the season.
For information: (903) 927-8772.
■ SABINE: Ticket sales are set for Aug. 5-9 for previous season ticket holders and Aug. 12-16 for the general public (new).
Tickets will be sold on the elementary campus from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Cost is $25 for five home games.
For information: Rex Sharp (903) 984-7266.