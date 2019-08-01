■ LONGVIEW: Season tickets will go on sale at the LISD Athletic Department (201 East Hawkins Parkway) on Monday, Aug. 5 for last year’s season ticket holders. Previous ticker holders will have until Aug. 9 to accept or reject their tickets.
If you are opposed to your seating location and wish to relocate, you will have the chance to do so by purchasing the tickets you have now and exchanging them on “swap days” Aug. 13-14.
The public will have an opportunity to purchase season tickets Aug. 19-23 for $40 apiece.
Reserve seating or general admission tickets for out-of-town games will be available only during the week of the game on a first come, first served basis. Mail orders will not be accepted for out of town tickets and LISD is not allowed to mail season tickets. Tickets may be picked up at the LISD office.
Tickets are solid in the athletic office the week of game for home and away games Tuesday through Thursday from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. (open during lunch) and on Friday until noon.
The Lobos will host Texas High in a scrimmage and have home games this season against Marshall, Rockwall, Rockwall-Heath and Tyler Lee.
■ PINE TREE: Last year’s season ticket holders may renew their seats Aug. 5-9. Those wishing to relocate should purchase their same seats from last year and swap them at the athletic office Aug. 14-16.
Those wishing to purchase new season tickets may do so Aug. 19-30. Season tickets for five home games are $40.
The Pine Tree athletic office is open from 8 a..-4 p.m.
During the season, tickets will be sold for home or away games from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 8 a.m.-noon on Friday.
The Pirates will have home games this season against Pittsburg, Hallsville, Jacksonville, Whitehouse and Lindale.
■ SPRING HILL: Current season ticket holders may renew from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. Aug. 12-14. Swap day is from 8:30 a.m.-noon and 1-4 p.m. on Aug. 15, and public sale of tickets is from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 19-30.
Cost for Blue seats with backs is $50 for the season (five home games). Season tickets for bench seating without backs is $40 for five home games.
For information: Teri Burns (903) 446-3331 or tburns@shisd.net.
■ GILMER: Season tickets are now on sale and reserved tickets may be purchased by mail for five home games.
Cost for reserved orange seats is $50, and for reserved bench seats is $40.
Checks made payable to Gilmer ISD may be mailed or delivered before Aug. 6, and tickets will be pulled, a receipt attached and tickets will be available for pick up from 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 and Aug. 9.
For those wishing to relocate from their current seats, tickets should be purchased and exchanged on Aug. 12 or Aug. 13.
All remaining season tickets will be available for sale between Aug. 19-23.
For information: jamie.oster@gilmerisd.org or (903) 841-7400.
■ WHITE OAK: Returning season ticket holders may renew Aug. 19-20 at the White Oak High School attendance office from 4-8 p.m.
New season tickets holders (first come, first served) may purchase tickets Aug. 21-22.
All tickets not spoken for will be for sale to the public from 4-8 p.m. at the attendance office.
Chair back seats are $30 for six varsity home games.
For information: mizelld@woisd.net.
■ HALLSVILLE: Current season ticket holders can renew their seats from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. July 3- through Aug. 2 and Aug. 6-8.
Swap day for current reserve seat season ticket holders is from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. on Aug. 9.
Reserve season tickets go on sale to the public from 7:45 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 13-16 and 20-22.
Tickets are $32 for Section D Chair Backs or $24 for Sections C and E regular reserved.
Also, a community pep rally is set for 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 15 at the high school coliseum.
For information: dmiller@hisd.com or mkirbow@hisd.com.
■ KILGORE: Current season ticket holders may renew from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Aug. 5-9. If you do not wish to renew, please contact the Kilgore ISD Athletic Office (903) 988-3909 or by email at dduke@kisd.org so tickets may be released for resale to the general public.
All reserved tickets not picked up or claimed by Friday, Aug. 9 will be sold to the general public Aug. 12-16.
Single reserved tickets for home games as well as general admission and student tickets for home and away games will continue to be sold at the athletic office during the week of the game. Season tickets are $35 for the season.
The KISD Athletic Office has moved and now resides in the Maintenance & Transportation Building located at the front of the high school gymnasium.
■ NEW DIANA: All season tickets not renewed by 5 p.m. on Aug. 9 will be released and sold back to the public starting on Aug. 12.
For information: (903) 663-8000 ext. 207.
■ CARTHAGE: Season reserved section tickets will be available from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. at Bulldog Fieldhouse Aug. 5-8 and Aug. 15-18. Tickets for five home games are $40.
Current season ticket holders have the first opportunity to purchase tickets Aug. 5-8. If current ticket holders choose not to exercise their option, their tickets will revert back to the pool and available tickets will be sold on a first come, first served bases from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on Aug. 21.
For information: Jean Thomas (903) 693-3806 or jthomas@carthageisd.org.