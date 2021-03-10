Spring Hill’s annual Bill Secord Relays and Longview’s Lobo Relays head up a busy weekend of track and field for area athletes.
The Bill Secord Relays open at 9 a.m. today at Panther Stadium, with Spring Hill, Gilmer, Nacogdoches (girls only), Pittsburg (girls only), Jefferson, Gladewater, Waskom, Canton and Kilgore set to compete.
On Friday at Lobo Stadium, Longview will be joined by Texas High, Carthage, Lufkin (boys only) and Nacogdoches (girls only). Field events are set to begin at 1:30 p.m., with the 3,200-meter run set for 3 p.m. and running finals at 5:05 p.m.
SPRING HILL
The event begins at 9 a.m. with field events, followed by the 3,200-meter run at 9:30 a.m. and running finals at approximately 11 a.m.
The field event order has shot put, discus, pole vault, high jump, triple jump and long jump.
The 400 relay will open running events, followed by the 800-meter run, 100 hurdles (girls), 110 hurdles (girls), 100-meter dash, 800 relay, 400-meter dash, 300 hurdles, 200-meter dash, 1,600-meter run and 1,600 relay.
LOBO RELAYS
Session 1 of field events include varsity boys long jump, JV girls triple jump and varsity girls high jump. Session 2 is JV boys long jump, varsity girls triple jump and varsity boys high jump. Varsity discus, JV shot put and JV girls pole vault will be held during session 1 and 2.
Session 3 features varsity girls long jump, JV boys triple jump and JV girls high jump. Session 4 has JV girls long jump, varsity boys triple jump and jV boys high jump. JV discus, varsity shot put and JV boys pole vault will take place during session 3 and 4.
Running events will begin with the 400 relay, followed by the 800 run, 100 hurdles (girls), 110 hurdles (boys), 100 dash, 800 relay, field event relay, 400 dash, 300 hurdles, 200 dash, 1,600 run and 1,600 relay.