Cameron Jackson
Cameron Jackson

CAMERON JACKSON

School: Kilgore High School

Parents: Ginger and Charles Jackson

Brothers/sisters: I have six brothers and one sister

Sports you play: Track and field

Favorite high school sports memory: Going to state three years in a row and possibly a fourth

Plans after high school: Go on to compete at the collegiate level and major in cyber security

Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo pasta

Favorite TV show: Black Lightning

Who are your role models: My role models are J. Cole and Justin Gatlin

Which coaches had have the most influence on you and why: My head track and field Coach Phillip Lane. He thought me that if you’re going to do something, give your all. Otherwise it doesn’t count

Who is your favorite teacher: My athletic trainer La’Tamera Fry and my track and field go-to Nina Mata

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Living successfully and giving back to my community

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Singing is what I do when I’m not training for track

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss my coach and my trainer and my support team that I have back in Kilgore

 