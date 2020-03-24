CAMERON JACKSON
School: Kilgore High School
Parents: Ginger and Charles Jackson
Brothers/sisters: I have six brothers and one sister
Sports you play: Track and field
Favorite high school sports memory: Going to state three years in a row and possibly a fourth
Plans after high school: Go on to compete at the collegiate level and major in cyber security
Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo pasta
Favorite TV show: Black Lightning
Who are your role models: My role models are J. Cole and Justin Gatlin
Which coaches had have the most influence on you and why: My head track and field Coach Phillip Lane. He thought me that if you’re going to do something, give your all. Otherwise it doesn’t count
Who is your favorite teacher: My athletic trainer La’Tamera Fry and my track and field go-to Nina Mata
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Living successfully and giving back to my community
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Singing is what I do when I’m not training for track
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss my coach and my trainer and my support team that I have back in Kilgore