MIRANDA MIZE
School: Beckville
Parents: Vernon and Staci Mize
Brothers/sisters: Madison and Michael Mize
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, track and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Winning the 2018 2A volleyball state championship
Plans after high school: Attend The University of Texas at Tyler and major in Psychology
Favorite song: How Beautiful by Mosaic MSC
Favorite food: Chicken
Favorite TV show: One Tree Hill
Favorite movie: Dear John
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Downs and Coach English have had the most influence on me. They push us in athletics to not only be the best athlete we can be but to also be the best person we can be. They have pushed us hard and have helped us reach goals in sports and in life. I am extremely thankful to have had them as my coaches.
Who is your favorite teacher: Chasity Klingler
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself being a psychiatrist living and working in Tyler.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the sports themselves most of all. They have taught me things, such as dedication and that I can do anything I put my mind to. They have taught me how to push through to reach my goals, and I can carry that on with me through other chapters of my life.