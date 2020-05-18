AUBREE NORRIS
School: Carlisle
Parents: Amanda Hendrix and Jeremy Norris
Brothers/sisters: Jade, A.J. Kori, Karsyn, Jaxson
Sports you play: Basketball, softball, soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: When we went into the locker room before a basketball game and played red door yellow door
Plans after high school: Go to college and play college softball. I plan to major in education and coaching
Favorite song: I don’t really have one
Favorite food: Panda Express
Favorite TV show: The Walking Dead
Favorite movie: The Nightmare Before Christmas
Who are your role models? Coach and and Mrs. Bathkes
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Spikes and coach A, because they have really helped me with a lot. I appreciate the things they have helped me do and how they have helped me in the sports I play
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach A
Where do you see yourself in 10 years? I see myself playing softball and teaching kids about the real world and how to do things that I should have been shown but I wasn’t
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I hide who I really am because I’m scared to get judged
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss all the memories we have made and some of them that we didn’t get to make because of COVID-19, but it’s OK. I will miss getting dressed for senior night. I will miss having a coach that cares about me. Most of all, I will miss the family that we have created when we started the sport and the moments we spent on the field. I will miss so much when I graduate, but I won’t forget the late night field work the early mornings with tournaments. I won’t forget anything, but missing this moment of playing my senior year of softball is something I will miss most of all.