LIZBET ROCHA
School: Carlisle
Parents: Martin and Araceli Rocha
Brothers/sisters: Anjelica, Johnette, Martin Jr, Emily, Evelynn Rocha
Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball, track
Favorite high school sports memory: Every moment on the field, court, or track was a memory, and I enjoyed every moment. So my favorite memory is being out there with my teammates.
Plans after high school: Attend Texas College and play volleyball. I plan to major in BSN.
Favorite song: I have a lot
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: Green Mile
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: I would have to say Coach Sheppard and Coach Harrison. They motivated me to keep pushing when i wanted to give up and they also helped me be where i am today.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Sheppard
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself graduating college and achieving all my goals, and hopefully having my own place.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am a teen mother to a beautiful girl.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The bus rides to and from games, the bonds that I have created through sports.