Rocha
LIZBET ROCHA

School: Carlisle

Parents: Martin and Araceli Rocha

Brothers/sisters: Anjelica, Johnette, Martin Jr, Emily, Evelynn Rocha

Sports you play: Volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball, track

Favorite high school sports memory: Every moment on the field, court, or track was a memory, and I enjoyed every moment. So my favorite memory is being out there with my teammates.

Plans after high school: Attend Texas College and play volleyball. I plan to major in BSN.

Favorite song: I have a lot

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite movie: Green Mile

Who are your role models: My parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: I would have to say Coach Sheppard and Coach Harrison. They motivated me to keep pushing when i wanted to give up and they also helped me be where i am today.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Sheppard

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself graduating college and achieving all my goals, and hopefully having my own place.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am a teen mother to a beautiful girl.

What will you miss most about high school sports: The bus rides to and from games, the bonds that I have created through sports.

 