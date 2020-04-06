BRANDON MCNEELY
School: Carthage
Parents names: Donnie and Kim McNeely
Brothers/sisters: Kristen McNeely
Sports you play: Baseball, football
Favorite high school sports memory: Closing out the game against Hillsboro last year in round two to move on
Plans after high school: To continue my education and baseball career at Angelina College and majoring in draftin
Favorite song: Amarillo by morning by George Straight
Favorite food: Hamburgers
Favorite TV show: Live PD
Favorite movie: The Blind Side
Who are your role models: John Goodwin and Jeff Etheredge
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Goodwin because he always preaches how to play the right way and being a tough player and at times when I doubted myself he stilled believed in me
Who is your favorite teacher: My Calculus teacher Stan Davis
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully playing baseball and if not either building houses or being a trainer of some sort
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to fish
What will you miss most about high school sports? Playing with all the guys I grew up with and playing in my hometown