BRANDON MCNEELY

School: Carthage

Parents names: Donnie and Kim McNeely

Brothers/sisters: Kristen McNeely

Sports you play: Baseball, football

Favorite high school sports memory: Closing out the game against Hillsboro last year in round two to move on

Plans after high school: To continue my education and baseball career at Angelina College and majoring in draftin

Favorite song: Amarillo by morning by George Straight

Favorite food: Hamburgers

Favorite TV show: Live PD

Favorite movie: The Blind Side

Who are your role models: John Goodwin and Jeff Etheredge

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Goodwin because he always preaches how to play the right way and being a tough player and at times when I doubted myself he stilled believed in me

Who is your favorite teacher: My Calculus teacher Stan Davis

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully playing baseball and if not either building houses or being a trainer of some sort

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to fish

What will you miss most about high school sports? Playing with all the guys I grew up with and playing in my hometown

