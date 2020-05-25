CONNOR DAVIS
School: Carthage
Parents names: Mark & Staci Davis
Brothers/sisters: Keaton & Cammie Elizabeth Davis
Sports you play: Football, baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Being the starting center on the 2019 state champion football team AND throwing a combined no-hitter in my first varsity appearance
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University and major in Animal science/veterinary medicine
Favorite song: “Lucky” by Cody Johnson
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: Anything on the Outdoor Channel
Favorite movie: McLintock
Who are your role models: My Grandparents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Scott Surratt and I have a unique relationship. When he began his coaching career in Carthage, I also became a ball boy. I have been with him on the sidelines for every football game since I was 8 years old. I stuck by his side listening and learning. Seeing his enthusiasm and love for the game, made me want to play for him even more.
Who is your favorite teacher: My Ag Teacher, Mr. Mark Davis (My Dad)
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Graduated from college and working in East Texas
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to hunt, fish, and shoot archery.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Team camaraderie