KINSLEY INGRAM
School: Carthage
Parents names: Clifton and Alisha Ingram
Brothers/sisters: Shaquille Ingram, Klayton Ingram, DaKota Ingram
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: All of the fun times bonding with softball sisters
Plans after high school: Attending Angelina College and becoming a nurse
Favorite song: Hot Girl Summer
Favorite food: Tacos
Favorite TV show: Spongebob
Favorite movie: Lonesome Dove
Who are your role models: My mother and grandmother
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Tommie Earle. He was my coach at age 7 and throughout high school. Coach McFall. He has pushed me beyond all my fears
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Nola Manis
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Established as a nurse, nurturing and caring for my patients
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to write
What will you miss most about high school sports: The sport itself. My coaches, and my softball sisters