KINSLEY INGRAM

School: Carthage

Parents names: Clifton and Alisha Ingram

Brothers/sisters: Shaquille Ingram, Klayton Ingram, DaKota Ingram

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school sports memory: All of the fun times bonding with softball sisters

Plans after high school: Attending Angelina College and becoming a nurse

Favorite song: Hot Girl Summer

Favorite food: Tacos

Favorite TV show: Spongebob

Favorite movie: Lonesome Dove

Who are your role models: My mother and grandmother

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Tommie Earle. He was my coach at age 7 and throughout high school. Coach McFall. He has pushed me beyond all my fears

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Nola Manis

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Established as a nurse, nurturing and caring for my patients

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to write

What will you miss most about high school sports: The sport itself. My coaches, and my softball sisters

 