TIMMY SMITH

School: Carthage

Parents: Blake and Catherine Smith

Brothers/sisters: Matthew and Emily Smith

Sports you play: Baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Riding back home on the bus after we win a big game

Plans after high school: My plans after high school are to go to college (Panola College) and become a nurse.

Favorite song: On the Road Again by Willie Nelson

Favorite food: Boudin

Favorite TV show: All American

Favorite movie: A Time to Kill

Who are your role models: My parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Goodwin is the coach that has had the most influence on me because he is the only one that has been brutally honest with me in order to make me better.

Who is your favorite teacher: Stan Davis

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself as a full-time nurse with a family depending on me.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to draw in my free time.

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss having fun and making memories with a group of guys that I probably won’t see much after high school.

 