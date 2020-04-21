TIMMY SMITH
School: Carthage
Parents: Blake and Catherine Smith
Brothers/sisters: Matthew and Emily Smith
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Riding back home on the bus after we win a big game
Plans after high school: My plans after high school are to go to college (Panola College) and become a nurse.
Favorite song: On the Road Again by Willie Nelson
Favorite food: Boudin
Favorite TV show: All American
Favorite movie: A Time to Kill
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Goodwin is the coach that has had the most influence on me because he is the only one that has been brutally honest with me in order to make me better.
Who is your favorite teacher: Stan Davis
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself as a full-time nurse with a family depending on me.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to draw in my free time.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss having fun and making memories with a group of guys that I probably won’t see much after high school.