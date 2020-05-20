Carson Holland
Buy Now

CARSON HOLLAND

School: Elysian Fields

Parents: Colby and Austin Holland

Brothers/sisters: Lexi, Tate

Sports you play: Football, baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: The bus rides home

Plans after high school: Go to Tyler Junior College and major in surveying

Favorite song: Hate Me — Trippie Red

Favorite food: Mexican

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Who are your role models: My dad and Coach Struwe

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Struwe and Coach Ford. They’ve both taught me how to go through adversity and taught me more then just sports.

Who is your favorite teacher: Krystal Woodley

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully alive.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love older trucks.

What will you miss most about high school sports: The brotherhood we had for each other.

 