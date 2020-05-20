CARSON HOLLAND
School: Elysian Fields
Parents: Colby and Austin Holland
Brothers/sisters: Lexi, Tate
Sports you play: Football, baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: The bus rides home
Plans after high school: Go to Tyler Junior College and major in surveying
Favorite song: Hate Me — Trippie Red
Favorite food: Mexican
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite movie: Step Brothers
Who are your role models: My dad and Coach Struwe
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Struwe and Coach Ford. They’ve both taught me how to go through adversity and taught me more then just sports.
Who is your favorite teacher: Krystal Woodley
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully alive.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love older trucks.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The brotherhood we had for each other.