CORRINA HALL
School: Elysian Fields
Parents name: Brenda Hall
Brothers/sisters: Corrisa, Corrdaro, and Tangela Mcphail
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Just getting to play with an amazing team like mine, and watching everyone do something we’ll all never forget as a whole
Plans after high school: I plan on attending Prairie View A&M and working my way up to being a Mental Health Counselor.
Favorite song: Probably Halo by Beyonce
Favorite food: Ribs from Chili’s
Favorite movie: I don’t have one
Who are your role models: My influencers
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: All of my coaches have in a way, but if I had to pick four I’d start by choosing coach Commander. She’s always making me laugh but she’s also very competitive and I love that about her. I’d choose coach Ford because he’s always picking on me in particular, but I’ve pushed myself to the limit because of him. I’d choose coach Cherry because there was a point when I was going to give up on my team and she gave me a little awakening that let me know that I can’t just give up, I have to follow through with what I’m going to do, and last but not least I’d say coach Thomas has been one of my biggest influencers my senior year. From listening to me rant, to persuading me to running track, and letting me know that I can do anything I put my mind to doing, she’s really helped me this year. I can’t even begin to imagine how life will be like after high school without them!
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Langley. She’s hard working and when I struggled the most she just kinda let me go at my own pace and I won’t forget that. After being in her class for two years this year I decided to be her aid.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Most likely in a school or in a office. I’d like to be a counselor, but I want to work myself up so as long as I’m some type of counselor I’ll be fine
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I’m pretty much an open book
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the bus rides to and from games. I’ll miss the warmups , the bruises, the triangles, the batting cage talks, and us playing small games after we’ve done defense. I’ll miss the insiders, the pranks, and watching my teammates dance to Footloose before every home game. I’ll miss stealing bases, and cheering as one of my teammates gets an out. Most of all I’ll miss the people who never gave up on my teammates or me. I’ll miss our coaches, fans, and opposing teams.