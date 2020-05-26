Hailey Alaniz
School: Elysian Fields

Parents names: Eric & DeLynn Alaniz

Brothers/sisters: Jace Alaniz

Sports you play: Tennis, softball

Favorite high school sports memory: (Tennis) Winning the Varsity Girls Singles district championship

Plans after high school: Join the Air Force. Plan on studying radiology

Favorite song: Anything by Panic! At The Disco

Favorite food: Chicken Noodle Soup and Lemons

Favorite TV show: The Office (I’ve watched it over 3 times)

Favorite movie: Aladdin (Live)

Who are your role models: My childhood best friend, Alex Ruiz. And Coach Hurta, no matter what situation it is, he’ll help you and bring a smile to your face.

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Commander makes me work my hardest.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Hurta. He brings fun to the class everyday.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself living in a bigger city, working as a radiologist.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I actually love to sing even though I say I don’t sing.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Making memories with the team, laughing over everything, and just being with my teammates.

