HAILEY ALANIZ
School: Elysian Fields
Parents names: Eric & DeLynn Alaniz
Brothers/sisters: Jace Alaniz
Sports you play: Tennis, softball
Favorite high school sports memory: (Tennis) Winning the Varsity Girls Singles district championship
Plans after high school: Join the Air Force. Plan on studying radiology
Favorite song: Anything by Panic! At The Disco
Favorite food: Chicken Noodle Soup and Lemons
Favorite TV show: The Office (I’ve watched it over 3 times)
Favorite movie: Aladdin (Live)
Who are your role models: My childhood best friend, Alex Ruiz. And Coach Hurta, no matter what situation it is, he’ll help you and bring a smile to your face.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Commander makes me work my hardest.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Hurta. He brings fun to the class everyday.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself living in a bigger city, working as a radiologist.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I actually love to sing even though I say I don’t sing.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Making memories with the team, laughing over everything, and just being with my teammates.