Jonathan Ramsey
Jonathan Ramsey

JONATHAN RAMSEY

School: Elysian Fields

Parents names: Linda and Terry Ramsey

Brothers/sisters: Colby Ramsey

Sports you play: Baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Playing in an overnight tournament in Beaumont

Plans after high school: Recently signed with Weatherford College. Get a degree in Kinesiology while playing baseball.

Favorite song: Rock and Roll by Cody Jinks

Favorite food: Mushroom Swiss burger from Whataburger

Favorite TV show: I don’t watch tv

Favorite movie: Forrest Gump

Who are your role models: My brother and my parents

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Struwe and Coach Nico have helped me develop as a baseball player and as a man.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Commander

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Either coaching baseball or physical therapy.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I did electrical work over the summer. I was given the key to the city of Carthage for winning a little league state championship.

What will you miss most about high school sports: The bonds I have with my teammates.

