JONATHAN RAMSEY
School: Elysian Fields
Parents names: Linda and Terry Ramsey
Brothers/sisters: Colby Ramsey
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Playing in an overnight tournament in Beaumont
Plans after high school: Recently signed with Weatherford College. Get a degree in Kinesiology while playing baseball.
Favorite song: Rock and Roll by Cody Jinks
Favorite food: Mushroom Swiss burger from Whataburger
Favorite TV show: I don’t watch tv
Favorite movie: Forrest Gump
Who are your role models: My brother and my parents
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Struwe and Coach Nico have helped me develop as a baseball player and as a man.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Commander
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Either coaching baseball or physical therapy.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I did electrical work over the summer. I was given the key to the city of Carthage for winning a little league state championship.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The bonds I have with my teammates.