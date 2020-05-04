Justice Gooch

School: Elysian Fields

Parents: Scot & Shellie Gooch

Brothers/sisters: Alexis & Colton Gooch

Sports you play: Baseball and tennis

Favorite high school sports memory: Throwing a no-hitter against Jefferson

Plans after high school: Play Baseball and attend Hill College to study Computer Science

Favorite song: Malibu 1992- COIN

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite TV show: Suite Life of Zach and Cody

Favorite movie: Doctor Strange

Who are your role models: Tina and Patrick (bosses)

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Upchurch has had the biggest impact on me because he really fought to make me better and helped me get out in front of college coaches to play.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Commander

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully in ten years I will be settling down with a wife

Something about yourself most people don’t know: I like to sing and play music

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the people that I have grown up playing with for my entire life

