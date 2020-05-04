JUSTICE GOOCH
School: Elysian Fields
Parents: Scot & Shellie Gooch
Brothers/sisters: Alexis & Colton Gooch
Sports you play: Baseball and tennis
Favorite high school sports memory: Throwing a no-hitter against Jefferson
Plans after high school: Play Baseball and attend Hill College to study Computer Science
Favorite song: Malibu 1992- COIN
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite TV show: Suite Life of Zach and Cody
Favorite movie: Doctor Strange
Who are your role models: Tina and Patrick (bosses)
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Upchurch has had the biggest impact on me because he really fought to make me better and helped me get out in front of college coaches to play.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Commander
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully in ten years I will be settling down with a wife
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I like to sing and play music
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the people that I have grown up playing with for my entire life