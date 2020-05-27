KEVIN LANSING
Parents: Melissa Neal and Kevin Lansing
School: Elysian Fields
Brothers/sisters: 1 brother and 1 sister
Sports you play: Baseball and one year of football
Favorite high school sports memory: For football is on my first defensive play I sacked the QB. And for baseball is when I slammed into the wall trying to catching a baseball
Plans after high school: Attend TSTC and become an electrical lineman
Favorite song: Grace by Lil Baby
Favorite food: Pizza
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite movie: Step Brothers
Who are your role models: I am my own role model
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Struwe. He has taught me everything I need to know about baseball and has given a lot of life lesson that I will carry on through life
Who is your favorite teacher: Katlyn Woodley
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Making money
What will you miss most about high school sports: The bus rides back home and my teammates