Kevin Lansing
Parents: Melissa Neal and Kevin Lansing

School: Elysian Fields

Brothers/sisters: 1 brother and 1 sister

Sports you play: Baseball and one year of football

Favorite high school sports memory: For football is on my first defensive play I sacked the QB. And for baseball is when I slammed into the wall trying to catching a baseball

Plans after high school: Attend TSTC and become an electrical lineman

Favorite song: Grace by Lil Baby

Favorite food: Pizza

Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Who are your role models: I am my own role model

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Struwe. He has taught me everything I need to know about baseball and has given a lot of life lesson that I will carry on through life

Who is your favorite teacher: Katlyn Woodley

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Making money

What will you miss most about high school sports: The bus rides back home and my teammates

