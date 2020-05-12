REESE GRIFFIN
School: Elysian Fields
Parents: Penny and James Griffin
Brothers/sisters: I have four sisters: Sabra, Dallas, Marisa, Shelby
Sports you play: Softball and volleyball
Favorite high school memory: All the bus rides on the way home from games after we had won. We always jammed out to our favorite throwback songs.
Plans after school: I plan to go to Southern Arkansas University and major in biological sciences and work toward a physical therapy degree.
Favorite food: pizza or Mexican food
Favorite TV show: Criminal Minds
Favorite movie: Top Gun
Who are your role models: My sisters
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Commander because she has been my coach since seventh grade and she genuinely cares about all of her players and wants us to succeed. She pushes us to be our best but never belittles us when we struggle.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. White
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully working as a physical therapist, but those plans change all the time. I just hope to be happy with life and family and just going where life takes me.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The sense of always having a team to have my back on or off the court/field and also just all the memories I’ve made over these years and friendships that I hope to hold onto for a long time.