Bonnie Clifton
Buy Now

BONNIE CLIFTON

School: Gilmer

Parents: Gary and Sarah Clifton

Brothers/sisters: Megan Clifton

Sports you play: Track, powerlifting

Favorite high school sports memory: State track meet, 2019

Favorite song: Nobody’s Girl by Reckless Kelly

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Favorite food: Chicken Alfredo

Who are your role models: My parents. Also, Kyle Keahey and Sue Witt.

Which coaches have the most on influence you and why: Coach Hawkins. She’s shown me that just because I have a couple of setbacks doesn’t mean I can’t accomplish my goals.

Who’s your favorite teacher: Kyle Keahey

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Living the good life at 28

Something about yourself most people don’t know: I’ve been a state finalist in multiple sports in multiple years.

What will you miss the most about high school sports: Playing and competing with the people I’ve grown up with.

 