KARSON MARTIN

School: Gilmer

Parents: Doug and Kristal Martin

Brothers/sisters: Maddison Evans

Sports you play: Golf, tennis and baseball manager

Favorite high school sports memory: Regionals in golf last year

Plans after high school: Attend Blinn Junior College and later transfer to Texas A&M to major in biology and become an orthodontist

Favorite song: It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere

Favorite food: Ribeye steak

Favorite TV show: Andy Griffith Show

Favorite movie: Step Brothers

Who are your role models: Dan Pannini and Warren Buffet

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Edwards and Coach Barr. Amazing men who you can look up to and model your life after.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Traci Cole

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Opening up my own orthodontic practice

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Very hands on in all I do. Very family oriented and love them dearly. Love to BBQ.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Cutting up with friends and coaches

 