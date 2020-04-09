KARSON MARTIN
School: Gilmer
Parents: Doug and Kristal Martin
Brothers/sisters: Maddison Evans
Sports you play: Golf, tennis and baseball manager
Favorite high school sports memory: Regionals in golf last year
Plans after high school: Attend Blinn Junior College and later transfer to Texas A&M to major in biology and become an orthodontist
Favorite song: It’s 5 O’clock Somewhere
Favorite food: Ribeye steak
Favorite TV show: Andy Griffith Show
Favorite movie: Step Brothers
Who are your role models: Dan Pannini and Warren Buffet
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Edwards and Coach Barr. Amazing men who you can look up to and model your life after.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Traci Cole
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Opening up my own orthodontic practice
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Very hands on in all I do. Very family oriented and love them dearly. Love to BBQ.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Cutting up with friends and coaches