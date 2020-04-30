Graci Hart
School: Gladewater

Parents: Myles and Stephanie Hart

Brothers/sisters: Cade Hart and Lexi Hart

Sports you play: Volleyball, cheer and softball

Favorite high school sports memory: Being so close to my softball team

Plans after high school: Attending UT Tyler to obtain my nursing degree

Favorite song: Take Me Home, Country Roads — John Denver

Favorite food: Quesadillas

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite movie: Longest Ride

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Jeremy Seahorn, my tournament coach. He taught me never to give up even when my jaw was displaced in the World Series. Coach Clark, who has been my high school assistant coach for four years. He has taught me to be my best and always see the bright side of a situation.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Aldredge

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Helping my patients as a nurse and owning my own farm

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love hammocking.

What will you miss most about high school sports: My friends

 