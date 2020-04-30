GRACI HART
School: Gladewater
Parents: Myles and Stephanie Hart
Brothers/sisters: Cade Hart and Lexi Hart
Sports you play: Volleyball, cheer and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Being so close to my softball team
Plans after high school: Attending UT Tyler to obtain my nursing degree
Favorite song: Take Me Home, Country Roads — John Denver
Favorite food: Quesadillas
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite movie: Longest Ride
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Jeremy Seahorn, my tournament coach. He taught me never to give up even when my jaw was displaced in the World Series. Coach Clark, who has been my high school assistant coach for four years. He has taught me to be my best and always see the bright side of a situation.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Aldredge
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Helping my patients as a nurse and owning my own farm
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love hammocking.
What will you miss most about high school sports: My friends