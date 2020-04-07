LILY CAHAL
School: Gladewater
Parents: Dave and Michelle Cahal
Brothers/sisters: Kayce Cahal
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating Gilmer in district, knocking them out of district champs (2018)
Plans after high school: I’m going to the University of Texas at Tyler. I will major in Music Education.
Favorite song: Sweet Caroline, Neil Diamond
Favorite food: Chicken Express
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite movie: White Chicks
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My travel ball coach, Coach Justin Hart, because he gave me the opportunity to prove myself and become a player to the best of my abilities. My high school coach, Coach Tony Valladares, because he saw the potential in me and my fellow seniors. And my hitting/catching coach, Coach Chris Bradshaw. He’s been my mentor and main support since I was 8.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr Will Bratcher and Señora Neal. They’re both amazing teachers.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: After college, I want to direct a high school band, have a family, and be an active member in my community.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am FANATICAL about musicals. My favorite is Hairspray.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The relationships I’ve made with my teammates and coaches