ABBY THOMAS
School: Hallsville
Parents Names: Courtney Thomas and Chip Thomas
Brothers/Sisters: Presley Pilkington and Amy Thomas
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Hitting a solo homerun in a playoff game against Lindale to score the first run of the game, and then hitting an RBI single to score the winning run of the game.
Plans after high school: Attend East Texas Baptist University and major in nursing or business, or attend culinary school at Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts.
Favorite song: Dancing Queen by ABBA
Favorite food: Tex-Mex
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: Jurassic Park
Who are your role models: My mom is and always will be my biggest role model.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: I’ve played softball since I was four years old. The Ellenburgs and Chuck Shirley, who coached me growing up, were three of the first coaches who taught me how to really play softball. My junior high coach, Kim Gideon, taught me what it takes to be an athlete as sports got more competitive. My softball coach as a sophomore, Marty Mayfield, taught me how to be “mentally tough” as a player and he has supported me ever since I played for him. And, my head coaches now still have such a big influence in helping me grow as a player, and they have always pushed our team to have confidence in our abilities.
Who is your favorite teacher: My seventh grade English teacher Mrs. McClung. I loved the way she taught and I loved being in a student in her class.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I’m hoping that I will be happy and successful with a family and a dog.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am a HUGE Adele fan.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I love being a part of such a determined team with a fun group of teammates, so not seeing them and being around them almost everyday is going to be something I will miss for sure.