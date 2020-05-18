BLAKE WARE
School: Hallsville
Parents names: Daryl and Debbie Ware
Sports you play: Baseball and football
Favorite high school sports memory: In football, when Coach Rankin had my back at the Whitehouse game. In baseball, finding out we were district champs last year when Nacogdoches beat Lufkin. The whole team went crazy and ran out of the field house to the field.
Plans after high school: Work, make money, live life. No college plans yet
Favorite song: Heatin up
Favorite food: Surf and turf
Favorite TV show: I don’t watch much TV.
Favorite movie: Seal Team Six
Who are your role models: My dad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Josh Rankin, because he was always there and always believed in me
Who is your favorite teacher: Miss Abby Drewery
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In a big home and a big truck
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I hate tomatoes, and I’ve never missed while hunting.
What will you miss most about high school sports: All the football and baseball practices, and every single snap in football