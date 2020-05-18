Blake Ware

School: Hallsville

Parents names: Daryl and Debbie Ware

Sports you play: Baseball and football

Favorite high school sports memory: In football, when Coach Rankin had my back at the Whitehouse game. In baseball, finding out we were district champs last year when Nacogdoches beat Lufkin. The whole team went crazy and ran out of the field house to the field.

Plans after high school: Work, make money, live life. No college plans yet

Favorite song: Heatin up

Favorite food: Surf and turf

Favorite TV show: I don’t watch much TV.

Favorite movie: Seal Team Six

Who are your role models: My dad

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Josh Rankin, because he was always there and always believed in me

Who is your favorite teacher: Miss Abby Drewery

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In a big home and a big truck

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I hate tomatoes, and I’ve never missed while hunting.

What will you miss most about high school sports: All the football and baseball practices, and every single snap in football

 