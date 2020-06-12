JAYDA CISNEROS
School: Hallsville
Parents names: Denise Casey & Jr. Tellez
Sports you play: Soccer
Favorite high school sports memory: Every time we would win, we would celebrate like we’ve never won before
What will you miss most about high school sports: The laughter and memories we would make every single day on the field and in the locker rooms. Even when we would be dying during offspring or getting yelled at by coach I wouldn’t want any other team than the one I had this year. All of us seniors would love to just have one more game