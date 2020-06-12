Cisneros
JAYDA CISNEROS

School: Hallsville

Parents names: Denise Casey & Jr. Tellez

Sports you play: Soccer

Favorite high school sports memory: Every time we would win, we would celebrate like we’ve never won before

What will you miss most about high school sports: The laughter and memories we would make every single day on the field and in the locker rooms. Even when we would be dying during offspring or getting yelled at by coach I wouldn’t want any other team than the one I had this year. All of us seniors would love to just have one more game

NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior spring sport athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com or reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports