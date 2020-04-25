Molly Danna
MOLLY DANNA

School: Hallsville

Parents: John Danna and Prissy Danna

Brothers/sisters: David Danna (brother)

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school sports memory: Going to fifth round of playoffs sophomore year

Plans after high school: Attend nursing school at UT Tyler

Favorite song: Look up child- Lauren Daigle

Favorite food: Chick-fil-A

Favorite TV show: Friends

Favorite movie: Just go with it

Who are your role models: My parents

What coaches have had the most influence on you: Kayla Whatley and Stan Wells. They’ve pushed me to be the best I can be

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Odom

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working as a Nurse Anesthetist and having a family

Something about yourself most people don't know: I can play the piano

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the friendships I made

 