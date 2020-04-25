MOLLY DANNA
School: Hallsville
Parents: John Danna and Prissy Danna
Brothers/sisters: David Danna (brother)
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Going to fifth round of playoffs sophomore year
Plans after high school: Attend nursing school at UT Tyler
Favorite song: Look up child- Lauren Daigle
Favorite food: Chick-fil-A
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: Just go with it
Who are your role models: My parents
What coaches have had the most influence on you: Kayla Whatley and Stan Wells. They’ve pushed me to be the best I can be
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Odom
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working as a Nurse Anesthetist and having a family
Something about yourself most people don't know: I can play the piano
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the friendships I made