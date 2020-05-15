NOLAN COX

School: Hallsville

Parents: Brad and Emily Cox

Brothers/sisters: Abby Cox

Sports you play: Baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: Getting first seed in the playoffs

Plans after high school: Play baseball at ETBU and get my degree as a health science major

Favorite song: Feathered Indians — Tyler Childers

Favorite food: Steak

Favorite TV show: Arrow

Favorite movie: Fast and Furious

Who are your role models: Dad and Nolan Ryan

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Mitchell and Coach Whatley because they have not only pushed me to be a better player, but a better person.

Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Bailey

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Good job with an amazing family

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am very good at ping pong.

What will you miss most about high school sports: Playing with they guys I have grown up with.

 