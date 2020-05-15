NOLAN COX
School: Hallsville
Parents: Brad and Emily Cox
Brothers/sisters: Abby Cox
Sports you play: Baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: Getting first seed in the playoffs
Plans after high school: Play baseball at ETBU and get my degree as a health science major
Favorite song: Feathered Indians — Tyler Childers
Favorite food: Steak
Favorite TV show: Arrow
Favorite movie: Fast and Furious
Who are your role models: Dad and Nolan Ryan
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Mitchell and Coach Whatley because they have not only pushed me to be a better player, but a better person.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Bailey
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Good job with an amazing family
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am very good at ping pong.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Playing with they guys I have grown up with.