Ashtyn Hawk
ASHTYN HAWK

School: Harleton

Parents names: Curtiss and Shelly Hawk

Brothers/sisters: Dakotah Hawk

Sports you play: softball

Plans after high school: I plan to attend Tyler Junior College and then transfer to the University of Alabama and major in psychology

Favorite song: Fitzpleasure by alt-J

Favorite food: sushi

Favorite TV show: Reign

Favorite movie: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before

Who are your role models: Reagan Dykes and Montana Fouts

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: I have to say of all the coaches I have ever had. Coach Fay has been the most influential. He picked me up when I struggled the most with the game and for that I will always be thankful for him

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Hopkins.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to be at the top of a well-known law firm

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I really enjoy being outside and just enjoying nature

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss my teammates and the competition that it brings

