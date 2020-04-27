ASHTYN HAWK
School: Harleton
Parents names: Curtiss and Shelly Hawk
Brothers/sisters: Dakotah Hawk
Sports you play: softball
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Tyler Junior College and then transfer to the University of Alabama and major in psychology
Favorite song: Fitzpleasure by alt-J
Favorite food: sushi
Favorite TV show: Reign
Favorite movie: To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before
Who are your role models: Reagan Dykes and Montana Fouts
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: I have to say of all the coaches I have ever had. Coach Fay has been the most influential. He picked me up when I struggled the most with the game and for that I will always be thankful for him
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Hopkins.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I hope to be at the top of a well-known law firm
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I really enjoy being outside and just enjoying nature
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss my teammates and the competition that it brings