CLAIRE UNDERWOOD
School: Harleton
Parents: Keith and Amy Underwood
Brothers/sisters: Avery and Morgan Underwood
Sports you play: Softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Having a game-winning hit as a freshman against White Oak
Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University for Biological and Agricultural Engineering
Favorite song: Dancing in the Dark by Bruce Springsteen
Favorite food: Mac and cheese
Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy
Favorite movie: Interstellar
Who are your role models: Serena Williams
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Shelby Phillips, because she taught me how to be a good teammate and enjoy the moment
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Jerrell Wolaver
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself with a stable job.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love movies.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss making memories with my friends!
■ NOTE: If you are an East Texas high school senior athlete (or the parent of one), please take a moment to fill out a questionnaire and send it — along with a photo — to jstallard@news-journal.com. You can also reach out through Twitter: @lnjsports