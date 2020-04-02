Claire Underwood
CLAIRE UNDERWOOD

School: Harleton

Parents: Keith and Amy Underwood

Brothers/sisters: Avery and Morgan Underwood

Sports you play: Softball

Favorite high school sports memory: Having a game-winning hit as a freshman against White Oak

Plans after high school: Attend Texas A&M University for Biological and Agricultural Engineering

Favorite song: Dancing in the Dark by Bruce Springsteen

Favorite food: Mac and cheese

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy

Favorite movie: Interstellar

Who are your role models: Serena Williams

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Shelby Phillips, because she taught me how to be a good teammate and enjoy the moment

Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Jerrell Wolaver

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself with a stable job.

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love movies.

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss making memories with my friends!

