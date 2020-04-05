HUNTER WALLACE
School: Harleton
Parents: Jason and Brandy Wallace
Brothers/sisters: Carson Wallace
Sports you play: Football, baseball, high school fishing team
Favorite high school sports memory: When we beat Joaquin for the district championship
Plans after high school: Go to college and play football at East Texas Baptist University and earn a degree in Wildlife Biology
Favorite song: Boys of Fall
Favorite food: Steak and potatoes
Favorite TV show: Friday Night Lights
Favorite movie: Troy
Who are your role models: My dad and my mom
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: I have learned from every coach I’ve had along the way and I appreciate them all very much. Coach Kyle Little and Coach Parish came to Harleton my senior year and showed me how much I really meant to them and from day one made me feel important and taught me so much. My senior football season was by far the best year ever. Coach Beck was my Physical Education teacher since I was in kindergarten and through elementary, then became my high school baseball coach and he also has taught me and believed in me. Coach Todd Hammack and Coach Bush as well. My dad has coached me in all of my little league sports. He probably has pushed me the hardest. All these coaches and many more guided me to be the best I could be and I will always be grateful.
Who is your favorite teacher: Coach Fay
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married, enjoying life and working as a wildlife biologist for the state of Texas
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: Pretty much what you see is what you get.
What will you miss most about high school sports: Playing under those Friday night lights with my boys