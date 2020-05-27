LAUREN GARRETT
School: Harleton
Parents names: Becky Stroud and Jason Garrett
Sports you play: Cheer, basketball, softball and track.
Favorite high school sports memory: Going to the fourth round in softball.
Plans after high school: Attend Stephen F. Austin State University, major in communication disorders and become a speech therapist
Favorite song: That Lonesome Song by Jamey Johnson.
Favorite food: Salsa and chips!
Favorite TV show: Friends
Favorite movie: Girls Just Want to Have Fun.
Who are your role models: Shanna Johnson and my mother.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: My basketball coach Shanna Johnson would have had the most influence on me. In my opinion, she is way more than a coach for me. She cares so deeply about her players and would go to battle for any of them. She lives her life through Christ and she really inspires me to be a better person.
Who is your favorite teacher: My Algebra 2 and Pre-Cal teacher Mr. Wolaver.
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully working as speech therapist somewhere and having a family.
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I am a worry wart.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I’m going to miss the excitement of getting to suit up and winning ball games!