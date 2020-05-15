MARLIE DEMONEY

School: Harleton

Parents: Kenneth and Janet DeMoney

Brothers/sisters: Zac DeMoney

Sports you play: Cheer and softball

Favorite sports memory: When I pitched a perfect game last year

Plans after high school: Go to college at UT Tyler and major in education

Favorite song: Forever You by Lil Yachty

Favorite food: Mac and Cheese

Favorite show: Friends

Favorite movie: The Last Song

Who are your role models: My parents

Which coaches had the most influence on you and why: Coach Kniffen and Coach Fay because they always pushed me to be the best I could be.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Hopkins

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself having a job and starting to build a family.

Something about yourself most people don’t know: I love to be around kids.

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss all of the memories made with some of my best friends.