MARLIE DEMONEY
School: Harleton
Parents: Kenneth and Janet DeMoney
Brothers/sisters: Zac DeMoney
Sports you play: Cheer and softball
Favorite sports memory: When I pitched a perfect game last year
Plans after high school: Go to college at UT Tyler and major in education
Favorite song: Forever You by Lil Yachty
Favorite food: Mac and Cheese
Favorite show: Friends
Favorite movie: The Last Song
Who are your role models: My parents
Which coaches had the most influence on you and why: Coach Kniffen and Coach Fay because they always pushed me to be the best I could be.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Hopkins
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself having a job and starting to build a family.
Something about yourself most people don’t know: I love to be around kids.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss all of the memories made with some of my best friends.