TYLER MOBLEY
School: Harleton
Parents names: Alex & Desiree Mobley
Brothers/sisters: Madison Mobley
Sports you play: 4 -year varsity cheerleader, 4-year varsity basketball, 3-year varsity softball, 2-year track
Plans after high school: I plan to attend Tyler Junior College pending several scholarship opportunities to pursue basketball at the college level.
Favorite song: Wild as You by Cody Johnson
Favorite food: Sushi
Favorite TV show: The Bachelor
Favorite movie: White Chicks
Who are your role models: Shanna Johnson and Bill Mobley
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Shanna Johnson AKA “Coach C.” She is not only my coach but my best friend, she has made me the person I am on and off the court. I aspire to me half the woman she is one day.
Who is your favorite teacher: Cindy Hooten
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Have a degree in Business/Marketing and own/design my own magazine
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to sing in the shower
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the competitiveness in all the sports I played, my teammates and all the good times we had traveling on the bus.