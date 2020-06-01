Tyler Mobley
School: Harleton

Parents names: Alex & Desiree Mobley

Brothers/sisters: Madison Mobley

Sports you play: 4 -year varsity cheerleader, 4-year varsity basketball, 3-year varsity softball, 2-year track

Plans after high school: I plan to attend Tyler Junior College pending several scholarship opportunities to pursue basketball at the college level.

Favorite song: Wild as You by Cody Johnson

Favorite food: Sushi

Favorite TV show: The Bachelor

Favorite movie: White Chicks

Who are your role models: Shanna Johnson and Bill Mobley

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Shanna Johnson AKA “Coach C.” She is not only my coach but my best friend, she has made me the person I am on and off the court. I aspire to me half the woman she is one day.

Who is your favorite teacher: Cindy Hooten

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Have a degree in Business/Marketing and own/design my own magazine

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love to sing in the shower

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss the competitiveness in all the sports I played, my teammates and all the good times we had traveling on the bus.

