DACEY DAWSON
School: Harmony
Parents: Sammy Dawson and Michele Hunter
Brothers/sisters: One brother and three sisters
Sports you play: Basketball and softball
Favorite high school sports memory: Beating New Boston in the area championship
Plans after high school: Go to college to begin my career. I plan to attend Tyler Junior College and then transfer to a university and major in physical therapy.
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Seahorn has undoubtedly had the most influence on me because of her love for the game and the leadership she has taught me.
What will you miss most about high school sports: What I will miss most about high school sports is the joy and the happiness it brought to me. After a bad day, I could always look forward to seeing my teammates on the court or field.