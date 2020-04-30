KYLE JONES
School: Harmony
Parents: Matt and Lisa Jones
Brothers/sisters: Matt Jones Jr.
Sports you play: Basketball and baseball
Favorite high school sports memory: The bus ride home after knocking New Diana out of the playoffs
Plans after high school: I plan to play summer baseball and work for my family’s roofing business until I start college in the fall. Plan to attend Blinn College and major in business.
Favorite song: Moonlight Sonata
Favorite food: Shrimp
Favorite TV show: The Office
Favorite movie: Star Wars
Who are your role models: My dad
Which coaches had have the most influence on you and why: Coach McNeel. He helped teach me to be a man.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Dacus
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Learning how to run my dad’s roofing business
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to hike.
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss playing the game and having fun with my friends.