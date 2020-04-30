Kyle Jones
KYLE JONES

School: Harmony

Parents: Matt and Lisa Jones

Brothers/sisters: Matt Jones Jr.

Sports you play: Basketball and baseball

Favorite high school sports memory: The bus ride home after knocking New Diana out of the playoffs

Plans after high school: I plan to play summer baseball and work for my family’s roofing business until I start college in the fall. Plan to attend Blinn College and major in business.

Favorite song: Moonlight Sonata

Favorite food: Shrimp

Favorite TV show: The Office

Favorite movie: Star Wars

Who are your role models: My dad

Which coaches had have the most influence on you and why: Coach McNeel. He helped teach me to be a man.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mr. Dacus

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Learning how to run my dad’s roofing business

Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I like to hike.

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss playing the game and having fun with my friends.

 