Sam Ross
School: Harmony

Parents: Brady Ross and Sulema Ross

Brothers/sisters: Micah, Joe and Pheonix

Sports you play: Football, basketball and track

Favorite high school sports memory: Scoring a halfcourt buzzer beater against Winona

Plans after high school: Attend Tyler Junior College and go into a business career

Who are your role models: Allen Iverson and Kevin Durant

Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Charrier because he always believed in me and pushed me to my best.

Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Stone

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Settled down some where in a nice home

Something about yourself most people don’t know: Three-time regional finals qualifier and hold the school record for the mile relay

What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss track the most.

 