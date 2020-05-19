SAM ROSS
School: Harmony
Parents: Brady Ross and Sulema Ross
Brothers/sisters: Micah, Joe and Pheonix
Sports you play: Football, basketball and track
Favorite high school sports memory: Scoring a halfcourt buzzer beater against Winona
Plans after high school: Attend Tyler Junior College and go into a business career
Who are your role models: Allen Iverson and Kevin Durant
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: Coach Charrier because he always believed in me and pushed me to my best.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs.Stone
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Settled down some where in a nice home
Something about yourself most people don’t know: Three-time regional finals qualifier and hold the school record for the mile relay
What will you miss most about high school sports: I will miss track the most.