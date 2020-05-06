CALEB MEDFORD
School: Henderson
Parents: Everett and Amy Medford
Brothers/sisters: Twin brothers – Jacob and Bryce
Sports you play: Football, basketball, baseball, golf and track
Favorite high school sports memory: The endless bus rides with my teammates, and our big win against Kilgore at home
Plans after high school: Going to TCU to play football and major in Kinesiology
Favorite song: “BailaBaila” by Ozuna
Favorite food: Fried chicken strips, turnip greens and hot-water cornbread from Smokehouse in Henderson
Favorite TV show: Black Lightning
Favorite movie: Coco
Who are your role models: My mom and dad
Which coaches have had the most influence on you and why: First of all, my grandpa for introducing me to the game of golf at the age of two; my cousin and Little Dribblers’ coach Joe Bradford who made me fundamentally sound in basketball; my head coach Phil Castles for keeping me in football and helping me become a better man; and finally my dad who kept pushing me in every sport and also videotaping me in every sport.
Who is your favorite teacher: Julia Cassard
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Hopefully, God-willing, playing in the NFL or coaching and making money
Something about yourself that most people don’t know: I love Reggae and Latin music. I warm up to Latin music.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The rare opportunity of being blessed to play football, basketball, baseball, golf and track throughout my high school career. I wanted to play soccer and tennis, but I couldn’t fit them into my demanding schedule. Yep, a “once in a lifetime” opportunity that I will truly truly miss. Believe that.