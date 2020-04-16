COLLIN EVERITT
School: Henderson
Parents: Terry and Kristy Everitt
Sister: Abbey
Sports you play: Baseball and football
Favorite high school sports memory: First varsity baseball win my freshmen year against Longview
Plans after high school: Considering University of Texas, Arkansas and Texas State to major in finance and pursue a career as an investment banker
Favorite song: Summertime, Kenny Chesney
Favorite TV show: The Ranch
Favorite movie: Bad Boys
Who are your role models: Both of my grandpas — Tommy Alexander and Buddy Everitt
Which coaches had the most influence on you and why: Coach Dakota Alexander, because he didn’t necessarily worry about results when he became our coach. He focused on doing the little things right and working hard and the results will come. That lesson goes beyond sports as well, and needs to be applied in everyday life.
Who is your favorite teacher: Mrs. Lisa Lybrand
Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working around East Texas somewhere
Something about yourself most people don’t know: Hearing people smack their food drives me crazy.
What will you miss most about high school sports: The relationships and memories made along the way. Nothing like it.